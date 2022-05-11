Ukraine Latest: War Affects Physical Gas Supplies for First Time

European natural gas prices rose after Russian transit flows via one of the key entry points in Ukraine stopped, as the war affects physical supplies of the fuel to Europe for the first time.

Ukraine’s gas network operator said late Tuesday it would stop receiving the fuel into the Sokhranivka gas metering station at 7 a.m. because it can’t control the infrastructure in the occupied territories. Russian gas giant Gazprom PJSC declined the Ukrainian grid’s proposal to move shipments to the other entry point, Sudzha.