Inflation Abates in Some Hot Spots, But Not in Mid-Atlantic

Inflation abated in most U.S. regions that had seen surges in recent months, with the notable exception of the Mid-Atlantic, where the annual rate in consumer prices held at 7.2%, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics released Wednesday. Mountain states, which include Arizona and Idaho, saw a mild slowdown in the torrid inflation that engulfed the region this year -- with a rate of 9.8% in April, down from 10.4% in March. Among major metro areas, Phoenix and Atlanta remained at the top, with 11% and 10.8%, respectively.