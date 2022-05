Surging inflation showed little sign of abating last month, indicating that grocery bills will keep going up, markets will remain volatile and investors will continue to feel pain in their 401(k)s.

“As inflation has broadened, it’s going to be much more difficult to do an inflation dodge,” said Nela Richardson, chief economist at ADP. “It’s unlikely that prices are going to go down. The best we can hope for is a rapid deceleration of price increases.”