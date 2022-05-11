Africa Faces Unrest as Thumping Food Prices Hit It Hardest

Surging international food prices will hit Africa’s economies the hardest and may trigger social unrest if governments fail to cushion the blow, according to a report by Oxford Economics Africa.
Food has a heavier weighting in the inflation baskets of African nations, compared with those in advanced economies, due to purchasing patterns. In advanced economies it accounts for as much as 15% of the basket, while in Africa it exceeds 25%, with some countries including Ethiopia, Zambia, Sudan, and Nigeria having food weightings above 50%, economists Jacques Nel and Petro van Eck, at Oxford Economics Africa said in a research note.