Inflation Is So Bad Democrats Want Biden to ‘Do More’ for Midterms

As Ronald Reagan might have put it: Here we go again. Forty-two years after inflation helped sweep the former California governor into the White House and return the Senate to GOP control, surging prices threaten once again to upend a Democratic administration.
President Joe Biden and his fellow Democrats in Congress are desperate to avoid the fate of President Jimmy Carter, ousted after one term. But Biden so far has had little success in either figuring out how to douse inflation that’s running at a four-decade high or even convincing voters that it wasn’t his $1,400 stimulus check that acted as kindling.