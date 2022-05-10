 Skip to content
Technology

Delivery Hero Shares Sink Below 2017 IPO Price After 75% Rout

  • Stock is the worst performer in Stoxx 600 index this year
  • Inflation, reopening have hit unprofitable food-delivery firms
FoodPanda Delivery Operations in Bangkok
Photographer: Brent Lewin/Bloomberg
By

Delivery Hero SE briefly slipped below its initial public offering price for the first time since 2017, after a relentless selloff this year wiped out nearly three quarters of its market value.

The food-delivery stock has cratered this year, shedding about 18.1 billion euros ($19.1 billion) of its market value as investors question the company’s path to profitability amid rising borrowing costs. European peers have also hit a rough patch, with Just Eat Takeaway.com NV plunging 62% and Deliveroo Plc down 59%. 