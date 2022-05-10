Coinbase Plunges After First-Quarter Revenue Misses Estimate

Coinbase Global Inc. shares tumbled after first-quarter revenue missed estimates and the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange warned that total trading volume in the current quarter will be lower than in the first.
The company’s shares fell about 14% after the close of regular trading. Monthly transacting users fell to 9.2 million, below an estimate of 9.5 million. The company expects total trading volume in the second quarter to be lower than in the first quarter, but its outlook for 2022 is “largely unchanged.”