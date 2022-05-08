Scholz’s SPD Trounced in Ukraine-Tinged German State Election

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s Social Democrats suffered their first defeat in a regional election since he took office in December, tumbling by some 12 percentage points in the state of Schleswig-Holstein while the Christian Democratic Union gained, according to exit polls.

The CDU, the main opposition party at the national level, was projected to take 43% of the vote in the northern region on Sunday while the SPD slumped to about 15.5%, which would be its worst result yet in the state of 2.9 million people, ARD public television projected.