Biden Taps Democrats’ Abortion Fury With Midterm Wipeout Looming

White House officials are seizing the political opportunity in Democrats’ doomsday scenario, the end of nationwide abortion rights, to try to salvage a midterm election thought to be all but lost for President Joe Biden’s party.
An expected Supreme Court decision overturning the landmark Roe v. Wade decision next month will give Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris the chance to convince abortion-rights supporters that voting is the best way to channel their frustration, one Biden adviser said.