China Loyalists to Vote in Hong Kong’s One-Horse Election Race

Hong Kong is set to confirm a career police official as its next top leader in a landmark vote solidifying an era of more direct Chinese political control over the once-freewheeling financial hub.

John Lee, 64, is slated to be formally designated as Hong Kong chief executive on Sunday after an uncontested election decided by a committee dominated by Beijing loyalists. Voting by the roughly 1,460 electors is expected to be held under tight police protection at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre and be completed by late morning.