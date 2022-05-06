China’s Regular Covid Testing to Cost 1.8% of GDP, Nomura Says

Chinese cities are moving toward regular mandatory free testing for Covid-19, an approach that would cost the government 1.8% of gross domestic product if it’s rolled out to more places, according to an estimate from Nomura Holdings Inc.
Testing 70% of the population every two days would amount to 8.4% of China’s fiscal expenditure, Nomura economists led by chief China economist Lu Ting wrote in a note. That’s based on the cost of a single-person polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, test of 20 yuan.