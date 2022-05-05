Poland, Czechs Set to Lift Rates as Prices Surge: Decision Guide

Poland and the Czech Republic are poised to drive borrowing costs up further to curb quickening inflation, even as they begin to send diverging signals about how much more tightening is needed.

The Polish central bank will probably raise its key rate by a full percentage point to 5.5% on Thursday, according to the median estimate in a Bloomberg survey. Policy makers in Prague will likely increase their benchmark rate by half a percentage-point, bringing it also to 5.5%. If delivered as expected, it will be the first time in two years that the key rate in both eastern European nations converge.