KLM Scraps More Flights Amid Amsterdam Schiphol Labor Turmoil

Passenger aircraft operated by KLM, the Dutch arm of Air France-KLM Group, on the tarmac at Schiphol airport in Amsterdam.

Photographer: Jasper Juinen/Bloomberg

Flight cancellations at Dutch airline KLM have surpassed 225 in the past few weeks as its Amsterdam Schiphol hub is hit by labor shortages and industrial strife.

The Air France-KLM unit is in discussions with the airport about service levels this weekend, a spokesman said Thursday. That follows 75 cancellations last weekend amid a lack of airport security personnel, cleaners and other personnel, and the loss of 150 KLM flights over four days from April 23 due to a strike by the carrier’s own ground staff.