Teachers’ Union Urges Action on Meta’s ‘Clear Threats’ to Kids

A national teachers’ union is urging its members’ pension funds to push for an outside review of Meta Platforms Inc.’s governance, saying the potential for its social media services to harm children warrants closer scrutiny of its inner workings.
Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, is seeking support for a proposal to be presented at Meta’s May 25 annual shareholder meeting that would compel Facebook’s parent to hire an outside law firm to assess its audit committee and risk management. The AFT has 1.7 million members who participate in pension funds that together hold 30 million shares of Meta, valued around $6 billion, according to the union.