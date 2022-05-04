Oil Steadies Before OPEC+ Meet After Surging on EU Russian Ban

Oil steadied ahead of an OPEC+ meeting on supply after jumping the most in three weeks as the European Union said it would implement a phased ban on Russian crude.
West Texas Intermediate traded near $108 a barrel after closing up 5.3% on Wednesday. The EU plans to ban Russian oil over the next six months and refined fuels by the end of the year, to increase pressure on Vladimir Putin over his invasion of Ukraine. The bloc is also targeting insurers in a move that could dramatically impair Moscow’s ability to ship its oil around the world.