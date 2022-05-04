Fed to Tighten With Big Hike, Asset Runoff: Decision-Day Guide

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is poised to unleash the U.S. central bank’s most aggressive action to battle inflation in decades, but investors will be focused on parsing his words to see if even bigger moves are ahead.
The Federal Open Market Committee is expected to raise interest rates by a half point at the conclusion of its two-day policy meeting on Wednesday, its largest hike since 2000, and also announce plans to reduce the size of its bloated $8.9 trillion balance sheet. The panel will issue its statement at 2 p.m. in Washington. Powell will hold his first in-person press conference in two years 30 minutes later.