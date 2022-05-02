Italy Set to Back 14 Billion Euros in Aid to Offset Energy Costs

Italy is set to approve a 14 billion-euro ($14.7 billion) aid package Monday in an effort to provide further support to companies and consumers that have been hit by surging energy prices, a trend that has been exacerbated by the prospect of reduced gas flows from Russia.
The new measures will be partially financed with the unspent portion of 10 billion euros of borrowing that was unveiled earlier this month and by increasing a windfall profit tax on some energy companies, according to people familiar with the matter.