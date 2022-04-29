Lab-Grown Gems Have Arrived. Diamond Giants Should Worry

In a bid to find sustainable solutions for a historically destructive industry, Anabela Chan makes jewelry from lab-grown gems and recycled metals. The result? Nature-inspired ornaments worn by the likes of Rihanna and Taylor Swift.



In this episode of Bloomberg’s Made, we show how the diamonds she uses are as near-perfect as those dug out of the ground. Grown using elements literally taken from the air, the process leaves behind the scourges of environmental destruction and labor abuses often associated with traditional gem mining. Indeed, the lab-grown kind may someday spell the demise of the diamond industry as we know it.