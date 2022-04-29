 Skip to content
Politics

China Defends Covid Zero for Turning Around Worst Outbreak

  • Restrictions ease in Shanghai, Jilin as community spread slows
  • Lockdowns have exacted heavy social and economic costs
Residents at a Covid-19 testing site during a lockdown in Shanghai.

Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg
Bloomberg News

China says the current outbreak of Covid-19 is coming under control with cases in Shanghai showing signs of turning around, as officials defend the nation’s strict Covid Zero strategy as still the best against the pandemic.   

The unwavering adherence to its zero tolerance approach has led to the effective control of the outbreak in the northeastern province of Jilin and initial success in curbing omicron’s spread in Shanghai, where the strategy underwent “its most severe test,” Li Bin, the deputy director of China’s National Health Commission, said in Beijing on Friday. 