China Defends Covid Zero for Turning Around Worst Outbreak

China says the current outbreak of Covid-19 is coming under control with cases in Shanghai showing signs of turning around, as officials defend the nation’s strict Covid Zero strategy as still the best against the pandemic.
The unwavering adherence to its zero tolerance approach has led to the effective control of the outbreak in the northeastern province of Jilin and initial success in curbing omicron’s spread in Shanghai, where the strategy underwent “its most severe test,” Li Bin, the deputy director of China’s National Health Commission, said in Beijing on Friday.