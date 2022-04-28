Thailand Inflation Spike May Tilt Odds in Favor of Early Rate Hikes

Thailand’s retail inflation is poised to accelerate from a 13-year high with the government lifting a freeze on some retail fuel prices, boosting the odds for the central bank to pivot away from its pandemic-era monetary policy accommodation.
Retail diesel prices will increase from May 1 after efforts to subsidize the fuel ended up with the government accumulating almost $2 billion in debt. Two years of unprecedented economic stimulus to blunt the impact of the pandemic has left the administration with little fiscal room to maneuver.