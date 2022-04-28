One Woman Is Trying to Prevent the Revival of a Marcos Dynasty

With just weeks to go before the Philippines holds a presidential election, the lone female candidate is attracting some of the biggest pre-election crowds in decades as she seeks to pull a stunning upset against frontrunner Ferdinand Marcos Jr.
Leni Robredo, who became vice president in 2016 after defeating Marcos Jr., has dispersed more than two million volunteers to go house-to-house and visit local markets to speak about her accomplishments and counter disinformation on social media that her campaign says comes from her opponents.