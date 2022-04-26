Firm U.S. Durable Goods Orders Underscore Resilient Investment

Orders placed with U.S. factories for durable goods rose in March, pointing to sustained investment in business equipment that is helping drive economic growth.

Bookings for durable goods -- items meant to last at least three years -- increased 0.8% in March after a revised 1.7% decline a month earlier, Commerce Department figures showed Tuesday. The value of core capital goods orders, a proxy for investment in equipment that excludes aircraft and military hardware, rose by a larger-than-forecast 1%.