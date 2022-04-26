 Skip to content
Firm U.S. Durable Goods Orders Underscore Resilient Investment

  • Bookings for durable goods climbed 0.8% in March in broad gain
  • Non-defense capital goods orders ex-aircraft jumped 1%
A worker welds a door inside a safe at a manufacturing facility in Payson, Utah.
Orders placed with U.S. factories for durable goods rose in March, pointing to sustained investment in business equipment that is helping drive economic growth.

Bookings for durable goods -- items meant to last at least three years -- increased 0.8% in March after a revised 1.7% decline a month earlier, Commerce Department figures showed Tuesday. The value of core capital goods orders, a proxy for investment in equipment that excludes aircraft and military hardware, rose by a larger-than-forecast 1%.