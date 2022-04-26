Reckitt Kicks Off $10 Billion Infant Nutrition Business Sale

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc has begun a sale process for its infant nutrition business in what’s set to be one of the British consumer goods firm’s largest-ever disposals, people with knowledge of the matter said.

The London-listed company, which sells brands including Enfamil formula, sent out marketing materials to potential buyers this month, the people said. Reckitt could seek as much as $10 billion for the unit, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private.