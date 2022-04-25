 Skip to content
Twitter Eyes Deal With Musk as Soon as Monday

  • Tesla’s billionaire founder lining up partners for acquisition
  • Musk discussing potential takeover offer of $54.20 per share
WATCH: Twitter is in the final stage of negotiations to sell to Elon Musk, a person with knowledge of the matter said.Source: Bloomberg
Twitter Inc. is in the final stretch of negotiations about a $43 billion sale to Elon Musk that could rank as one of the biggest-ever leveraged buyouts of a listed company, people with knowledge of the matter said. 

The social media company is working to hammer out terms of a transaction and could reach an agreement as soon as Monday if negotiations go smoothly, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private. Musk is lining up partners for the acquisition and continues to speak to potential co-investors, one of the people said. 