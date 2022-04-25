PBOC Adviser Calls for Growth-Boosting Policy as Yuan Risks Loom

China must take stronger action to boost growth above 5% in the second quarter, said a central bank adviser who warned the country needs to lay a foundation for achieving its full-year target in the face of rising economic risks.

Reaching that benchmark in the April-to-June period is critical if China is to meet a government gross domestic product growth target of about 5.5% for all of 2022, said Wang Yiming, a member of the monetary policy committee of the People’s Bank of China. Wang was speaking Sunday at a forum in Beijing, according to the Securities Times.