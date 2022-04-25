 Skip to content
How a Creditor Revolt Scuttled Ambani’s $3.2 Billion Retail Deal

  • Favorable terms to overseas bondholders were the dealbreaker
  • Reliance can bid for Future Retail assets under bankruptcy
A Big Bazaar hypermarket, operated by Future Retail Ltd., in Mumbai. 

Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg

A Big Bazaar hypermarket, operated by Future Retail Ltd., in Mumbai. 

Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg

The preferential treatment of bondholders riled Indian banks enough to reject a $3.2 billion rescue deal from one of Asia’s richest men for a debt-laden unprofitable retail chain, according to people familiar with the matter.

Future Retail Ltd.’s offshore bondholders -- a relatively smaller part of the creditor pool -- were promised 100% payment, while local lenders were asked to take a haircut, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information. Secured Indian lenders were promised recoveries ranging between 34% to 88% of the total $4 billion in dues and even those payouts were staggered over seven years, the people said. 