How a Creditor Revolt Scuttled Ambani’s $3.2 Billion Retail Deal

The preferential treatment of bondholders riled Indian banks enough to reject a $3.2 billion rescue deal from one of Asia’s richest men for a debt-laden unprofitable retail chain, according to people familiar with the matter.
Future Retail Ltd.’s offshore bondholders -- a relatively smaller part of the creditor pool -- were promised 100% payment, while local lenders were asked to take a haircut, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information. Secured Indian lenders were promised recoveries ranging between 34% to 88% of the total $4 billion in dues and even those payouts were staggered over seven years, the people said.