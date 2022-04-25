 Skip to content
Bitcoin ‘Stuck at the Moment’ as Record Cash Flees Crypto ETFs

  • April is set to see the largest crypto fund outflows on record
  • People showing little interest because it’s too volatile: UBS
Photographer: Angel Garcia/Bloomberg
Bitcoin seems to be stuck in a rut: Prices are flagging, online searches for the largest cryptocurrency and other digital assets have fallen off, fewer and fewer coins are changing hands, and crypto-related funds are seeing massive outflows. 

In fact, a UBS analysis of around 160 products shows April is set to see the largest crypto-ETF outflows on record, with investors having pulled more than $417 million so far this month. A Bitcoin product from Purpose alone has seen more than $220 million come out since the end of March. 