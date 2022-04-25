Activision Misses Earnings Estimates on Lackluster Call of Duty

Activision Blizzard Inc., the U.S. video game giant that’s being purchased by Microsoft Corp., reported earnings and revenue that missed analysts’ estimates, largely due to the underwhelming performance of last year’s Call of Duty game.
Adjusted revenue in the first quarter fell 28% to $1.48 billion, the company said in a statement on Monday. Analysts had expected $1.81 billion. Adjusted earnings per share were 38 cents, compared with estimates of 72 cents, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.