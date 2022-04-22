McDonald’s Targeted in Humane Society Complaint to SEC Over Pig Crating

The Humane Society of the United States is asking U.S. securities regulators to investigate McDonald’s Corp. over the burger chain’s alleged “dissemination of false or misleading information” regarding the treatment of pigs in the company’s supply chain.

In February, McDonald’s said that by the end of 2022 it expected 85% to 90% of its pork in the U.S. to come “from sows not housed in gestation crates during pregnancy.” But the Humane Society challenged that claim in a complaint filed Friday with the Securities and Exchange Commission, saying McDonald’s recent proxy filing confirms that pigs are still kept in such cages for weeks early in their pregnancies.