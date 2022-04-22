 Skip to content
Pfizer's Covid Pill Is Poised to Be Among the Fastest-Selling Treatments of All Time

  • Pfizer’s pill to sell close to $24 billion in 2022: Airfinity
  • Data firm forecasts $32.5 billion in annual antiviral sales
 Pfizer Inc.’s Paxlovid Photographer: Kobi Wolf/Bloomberg
Demand for Covid pills is set to make Pfizer Inc.’s Paxlovid among the fastest-selling treatments of all time, with revenue of almost $24 billion expected in 2022, according to a forecast from analytics group Airfinity Ltd.

Overall sales of Covid pills are expected to hit $32.5 billion this year, up from a previous estimate of $19.5 billion, London-based Airfinity said Friday. Sales of pills from Merck & Co. and Shionogi & Co. are also set to rise as cases increase and earlier treatments are rendered ineffective by new variants.