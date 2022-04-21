Why Disney Has Special Status in Florida — and Why the State Wants to Take It Away

The Walt Disney Co. is among Florida’s biggest employers and Walt Disney World has been a central part of the state’s public image for decades. Now, in a matter of days, the Florida legislature has passed a bill that could strip Disney of special privileges that for the last half-century have granted the company a measure of quasi-governmental authority over a giant tract of land that includes Disney World and other Disney properties. On April 21, the legislature sent the bill to Governor Ron DeSantis, who is likely to sign it. Critics say the move is punishment against the entertainment giant’s criticism of a recently passed Republican-backed law that limits instruction of gender identity and sexual orientation in Florida schools.

In March, Florida lawmakers passed a law supported by DeSantis that bans discussion of gender identity and sexual orientation in public schools for kindergarten through third grade classes. The measure, which opponents have called the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, was criticized by a number of companies. After its adoption, Disney issued a statement saying that the legislation “should never have been passed and should never have been signed into law.” The company said it would work to get the law repealed or struck down in court. That angered DeSantis, who said Florida is “governed by the interests of the people of the state” and not by California corporate executives.