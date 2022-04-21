Utah Blasts S&P Global Over ‘Politicized’ State ESG Indicators

Utah’s governor and its federal lawmakers are objecting to S&P Global’s move to publish ESG scores for U.S. states, calling it an undue politicization of the ratings process.

In a letter sent to the firm on Thursday, the politicians -- all Republicans -- lay out a lengthy rebuke of S&P’s move to release environmental, social and governance assessments, or a so-called ESG score. Despite Utah’s results falling in line with many other states, the officials argue S&P should focus strictly on financial fundamentals.