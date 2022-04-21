Extreme Weather Gets Nod in New Draft Rules to Guide Power Grid Planning

The top U.S. energy regulator released the first set of draft rules for upgrading and expanding the country’s aging electric grid to create a cleaner, more resilient network.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission proposed rules that would require regional transmission planning to consider at least 20-year impacts, including the changing power-and-demand mix and extreme weather events, according to a staff presentation released Thursday. Utilities and planners will also be required to seek agreement from states in each region for cost allocation. The comment period is 75 days.