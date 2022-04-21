 Skip to content
Politics

Boris Johnson Abandons Bid to Delay Parliamentary Probe Into Partygate

  • Labour wants premier to be investigated over past statements
  • U.K. leader says he will lead Conservatives into next election
Boris Johnson Apologizes to Parliament Over ‘Partygate’ Fine

Boris Johnson abandoned a bid to delay a vote on whether Parliament should investigate his past comments on “partygate,” as opposition lawmakers accused him of lying over rule-breaking during the pandemic.

The U.K. prime minister, who is in India pushing for a trade deal, is missing the debate which started shortly after 11:30 a.m. Thursday in the House of Commons. Opening the debate, Labour Party leader Keir Starmer pushed for Johnson to be referred to a parliamentary committee over whether he misled the chamber -- which is typically regarded as a resignation offense.