Biden Reframes His Agenda With a Manchin Spin, Touting Deficit Cuts

After championing the biggest expansion in federal aid to American families in decades, President Joe Biden is now putting the government’s budget deficit back in the spotlight --a nod to fiscal conservatism that may be needed to pass any more of his agenda.

In recent speeches, Biden has promoted the rapidly declining shortfall between revenues and public spending -- a result of the U.S. rebound and the phasing out of pandemic aid -- while emphasizing that his long-term economic agenda would speed the deficit’s contraction.