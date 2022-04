China is set to ratify two international treaties on forced labor amid criticism over its treatment of the Uyghur ethnic minority, which has hindered trade ties with the U.S. and Europe.

The nation’s top legislature is expected to ratify the Forced Labor Convention and Abolition of Forced Labor Convention on Wednesday, according to the official Xinhua News Agency. The conventions were respectively adopted in 1930 and 1957 by members of the International Labor Organization.