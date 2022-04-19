Corn Rallies Further From Decade High as War Stokes Supply Fears

Corn extended a rally from a decade high on concern over dwindling supplies amid the war in Ukraine and slower planting in the U.S.
Futures in Chicago rose as much as 0.8% to $8.1375, the highest since 2012, as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Russian forces had begun a new campaign to conquer the Donbas region in the east. Russian troops have encircled the key port city of Mariupol. The crisis has stalled shipments from the critical Black Sea region that accounts for a fifth of global corn exports.