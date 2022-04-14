Xi Says China Must Stick to Covid Zero Even as Costs Mount
Nation can’t afford to ease up on ‘control work,’ leader says
Measures have caused public outrage, hurt China’s economy
Bloomberg News
Chinese President Xi Jinping says his government will stick to its zero-tolerance approach to Covid even as public anger simmers in Shanghai and economic costs mount.
“Prevention and control work cannot be relaxed,” Xi said during a trip to the island province of Hainan, the official Xinhua News Agency reported late Wednesday, the same day the financial hub saw a record 27,719 new cases.