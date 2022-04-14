 Skip to content
Xi Says China Must Stick to Covid Zero Even as Costs Mount

  • Nation can’t afford to ease up on ‘control work,’ leader says
  • Measures have caused public outrage, hurt China’s economy
Bloomberg News
Chinese President Xi Jinping says his government will stick to its zero-tolerance approach to Covid even as public anger simmers in Shanghai and economic costs mount.

“Prevention and control work cannot be relaxed,” Xi said during a trip to the island province of Hainan, the official Xinhua News Agency reported late Wednesday, the same day the financial hub saw a record 27,719 new cases. 