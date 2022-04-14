TSMC Beats Profit Estimates as Gadget Demand Boosts Chip Sales

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. reported first-quarter profit that beat estimates on solid demand for chips used in everything from smartphones to cars, while an ongoing shortage increased prices.
Net income rose to NT$202.7 billion ($7 billion) in the three months through March, the world’s biggest contract manufacturer of chips said Thursday. Analysts estimated NT$186.1 billion on average. Revenue jumped 36% to a record NT$491.1 billion ($17 billion) based on previously reported numbers.