Petropavlovsk Explores Sale of Operating Units as Sanctions Bite

Petropavlovsk Plc said it’s appointed AlixPartners UK LLP to assist its board in exploring various options including the sale of the Russian gold miner’s entire interests in its operating subsidiaries.
The London-listed company had previously started talks with advisers for a potential debt restructuring after its lender Gazprombank was added to the list of sanctioned entities in the U.K. The miner, headquartered in Moscow, was unable to make about $10 million of interest payments in dollars and rubles to the lender due last month.