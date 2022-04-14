Morgan Stanley, Citi Shares Emerge as Winners of Earnings Blitz

Morgan Stanley and Citigroup Inc. shares are outperforming their peers on stronger-than-expected results after five of the six largest U.S. banks reported first-quarter earnings this week.
Both banks’ shares posted initial advances of at least 3.5% before a broader market pullback on Thursday, helped by big gains from their fixed income and equities trading businesses resulting in their beating analyst forecasts for both revenue and earnings. It’s a welcome change of pace for their investors, who have endured more than two months of rocky trading as bank stocks declined.