Kazakhstan Sees Full CPC Oil Shipments Restored by End of April

Kazakhstan expects its main oil-export route via Russia to restore full operations in late April, but remains concerned about the possible impact of Western sanctions or shipping problems on the flow of crude, said Energy Minister Bolat Akchulakov.
The Black Sea shipping terminal for the Caspian Pipeline Consortium halted loadings from two of its three moorings in late March, citing damage from strong storms. About 80% of Kazakhstan’s crude exports are shipped from the facility, which is located on Russia’s Black Sea coast, and the nation has been forced to curtail production as it waits for repairs.