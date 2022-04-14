 Skip to content
Drug and Alcohol Abuse Is Slowing Labor Force Recovery, Fed Finds

  • Substance abuse may account for quarter of labor force decline
  • Study by Atlanta Fed and co-authors notes lasting harm to jobs

Federal Reserve policy makers and researchers who have been puzzled by the slow return of U.S. workers to the labor force during the Covid-19 pandemic may have found a new explanation: alcohol and drug abuse.

Increased substance abuse accounts for between 9% and 26% of the decline in prime-age labor-force participation between February 2020 and June 2021, according to a new study by Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta researcher Karen Kopecky, Jeremy Greenwood of the University of Pennsylvania and Nezih Guner of the Universitat Autonoma de Barcelona.