Blackstone, Benettons Eye Year’s Top Deal With Atlantia Bid

Italy’s Benetton family and Blackstone Inc. have made a 19 billion-euro ($20.7 billion) bid to buy out Atlantia SpA, the infrastructure group already controlled by the billionaire clan, in what would be the biggest takeover of the year to date and one of the largest infrastructure deals ever.
The U.S. buyout giant and the billionaire clan are offering 23 euros a share, a 24% premium to Atlantia’s April 5 close. The offer will value Atlantia at 65.5 billion euros, including total debt, according to Bloomberg data. The bidders said they plan to delist the company. Bloomberg News first reported on approaches to Atlantia April 6.