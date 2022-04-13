Yellen to Warn Governments Against Undermining Russia Sanctions

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Wednesday will warn governments “sitting on the fence” over the international effort to punish Russia over its invasion of Ukraine that any moves to undermine sanctions would draw the ire of the U.S. and its allies.
“The future of our international order, both for peaceful security and economic prosperity, is at stake,” Yellen said in an excerpt of a speech she’s scheduled to deliver in Washington. “And let’s be clear,” she added, “the unified coalition of sanctioning countries will not be indifferent to actions that undermine the sanctions we’ve put in place.”