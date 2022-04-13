Gazprom Trading Unit Says It Won’t Return to Russian Control

A group of Gazprom PJSC companies temporarily under the control of the German government will not return to the ownership of the Russian gas giant, according to the group’s trading unit.

Gazprom views the separation as permanent and has already asked the companies to stop using its branding and trademarks, London-based Gazprom Marketing & Trading said in an email to employees seen by Bloomberg News. The companies still need to resolve the ownership structure and intend to keep talking to the German and U.K. governments about it, according to the email.