Fireblocks Venture With Payments Giant FIS to Bring Institutional Clients to Crypto

  • FIS saw demand from institutional clients for such services
  • Clients will be able to move, store and issue digital assets
Michael Shaulov, chief executive officer and co-founder of Fireblocks.

Photographer: Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg
Payment giant Fidelity National Information Services Inc. is forming a partnership with crypto custody firm Fireblocks Inc. that aims to alleviate concerns associated with security and regulations that institutional investors have as they seek to access the $2 trillion crypto market. 

Going forward, more than 6,000 capital markets clients of FIS will be able to move, store and issue digital assets through the Fireblocks platform, according to a statement. Clients will also have access to the Fireblocks network that connects users to several exchanges and tokens. And they’ll be able to use decentralized finance applications for trading, lending and staking.  