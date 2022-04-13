Top Wheat Buyer's Latest Tender Shows Huge Cost of Buying Grain

Top wheat buyer Egypt’s latest tender laid bare the eye-watering costs importers face as the Ukraine war upends the global grains trade.
The country is boosting efforts to ensure it has enough to feed its citizens, many of whom rely on a bread-subsidy program. On Wednesday it drew offers from six companies, about half the normal number, according to traders who asked not to be identified. Most offered French wheat, but there was also one for Russian grain and rare offers for German and Bulgarian supplies.