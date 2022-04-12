 Skip to content
Russia Faces Hard-to-Verify Claims of Chemical Weapons in Mariupol

  • Without access to samples proof is ‘basically impossible’
  • Ukrainian defenders say ‘white smoke’ made them suddenly sick

The Pentagon says it’s monitoring claims that Russian forces deployed a poisonous substance in the besieged eastern Ukrainian city of Mariupol, which if confirmed as a chemical weapon could further escalate the war. Yet clarity will be difficult to achieve. 

The allegations were made by members of the Azov battalion, a right wing militia folded into Ukraine’s National Guard that has been part of Mariupol’s defense and has now retreated to the city’s vast steel factory, Azovstal, to mount a final stand. 