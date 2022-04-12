Hong Kong Schools to Reopen With Daily Covid Testing for Pupils

Shuttered since mid-January, Hong Kong’s schools are set to reopen after the Easter holiday as the city emerges from its worst coronavirus wave that took more than 8,600 lives. Students and staff will need to submit to daily Covid-19 testing to comply with new rules.
Public primary schools can resume in-person classes starting April 19, while secondary schools can hold half-day sessions from May 3, according to the government. International and private schools have been given flexibility to reopen any time from April 19, with some set to start the following week after a pre-scheduled Easter break.